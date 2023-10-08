Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 826 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.