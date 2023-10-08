Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.84 and its 200 day moving average is $214.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.