Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5,444.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 128.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

