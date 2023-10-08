Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.06.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $187.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

