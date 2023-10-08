Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.11 and its 200 day moving average is $227.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

