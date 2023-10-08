Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $982,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIG opened at $155.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.