Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $236.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

