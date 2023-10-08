Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

SHW stock opened at $254.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day moving average of $249.52.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

