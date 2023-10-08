Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

