Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 61 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for approximately 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $199.70 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 149.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

