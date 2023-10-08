Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 7,891 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 101.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 556.0% in the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SMH opened at $148.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.89. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.