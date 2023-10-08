Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 134 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after acquiring an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $154.27 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

