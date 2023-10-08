Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,907 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 39,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.