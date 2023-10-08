Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 24 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $565.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $601.84. The firm has a market cap of $536.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

