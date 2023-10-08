Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 48 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,795 shares of company stock worth $11,931,460. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $360.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

