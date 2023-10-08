Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 570 Shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSD stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

