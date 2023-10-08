Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IBKR. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.14.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,904 shares of company stock valued at $30,566,850. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.