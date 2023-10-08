International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

IBM opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.46.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

