Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 704.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 180,656 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $93,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $533.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

