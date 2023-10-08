Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

