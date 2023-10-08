Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stake Cut by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $41,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,004,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,584 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $347,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,322,000 after purchasing an additional 485,515 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.72. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

