Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 747,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

