Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Increased by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 9.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $979,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $364.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.19. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

