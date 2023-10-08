Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 6.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $364.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.19. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

