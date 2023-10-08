Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $512,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $58.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

