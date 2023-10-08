Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,568,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 685,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 433.3% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 254,629 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 276.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

