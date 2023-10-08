Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as low as C$0.30. Invesque shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 5,041 shares traded.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Invesque from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.
