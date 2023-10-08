Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $149,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $834,970 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,420,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,750,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

