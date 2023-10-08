IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $425.05 million and $3.33 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005639 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

