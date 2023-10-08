iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 93,930 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,883,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

