iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 32,256 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,650,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,466,000 after buying an additional 456,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $90.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.20. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

