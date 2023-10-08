iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Raised by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $29,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,530,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,124,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,690,000 after acquiring an additional 140,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.16 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1245 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

