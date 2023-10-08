iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.99 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

