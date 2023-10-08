iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

