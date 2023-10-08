iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Increased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Firestone Capital Management owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $19,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1336 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

