iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 714.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 347,068 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 6,439,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,330 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

IAU opened at $34.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

