iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,299 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $146,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,350,000 after buying an additional 1,162,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $87.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $86.59 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.