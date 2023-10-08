iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,182,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,607 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $106,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,000,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 60,009 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 544,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

