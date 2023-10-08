iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

