iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Trimmed by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after acquiring an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $133.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

