iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 317.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $235.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

