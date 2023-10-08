iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $235.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.84 and a 200 day moving average of $236.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

