iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $175,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,850,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $271.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

