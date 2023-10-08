iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Lifted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 132.8% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 66,428 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

