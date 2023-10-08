iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Decreased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4649 per share. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.