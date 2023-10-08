iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.