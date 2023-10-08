iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Increased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

