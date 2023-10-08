iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 39,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $69.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

