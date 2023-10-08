Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JKHY. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $148.97 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $202.66. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after acquiring an additional 490,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.