Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,596 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.59% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $133,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $113.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.